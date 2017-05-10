Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech admits that his side must win each of their remaining matches to have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has admitted that losing to North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur could cost the club a place in next season's Champions League.

Last month, the Gunners rarely threatened as Spurs ran out 2-0 winners at White Hart Lane and it left Arsene Wenger's team seemingly out of the running for a top-four place in the Premier League table.

Arsenal have since registered back-to-back victories - including a 2-0 triumph over Southampton on Wednesday night - but Cech has questioned whether their resurgence has come too late.

The 34-year-old told BBC Sport: "Every game we try to give ourselves a chance. We shot ourselves in the foot against Tottenham and we are aware we need to win all the remaining games to be in the race.

"We had a big game against [Manchester] United (a 2-0 win) and then here, where historically we haven't done that well in the league.

"It was tough in the first half but then we found the opening and deserved to win."

Arsenal play Stoke City, Sunderland and Everton in their remaining fixtures.