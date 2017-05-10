May 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Attendance: 31,474
Southampton
0-2
Arsenal

Ward-Prowse (44')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Sanchez (60'), Giroud (84')
Ozil (73'), Bellerin (93')

Petr Cech: 'Tottenham Hotspur defeat could cost Arsenal'

Petr Cech of Arsenal in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech admits that his side must win each of their remaining matches to have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 10:28 UK

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has admitted that losing to North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur could cost the club a place in next season's Champions League.

Last month, the Gunners rarely threatened as Spurs ran out 2-0 winners at White Hart Lane and it left Arsene Wenger's team seemingly out of the running for a top-four place in the Premier League table.

Arsenal have since registered back-to-back victories - including a 2-0 triumph over Southampton on Wednesday night - but Cech has questioned whether their resurgence has come too late.

The 34-year-old told BBC Sport: "Every game we try to give ourselves a chance. We shot ourselves in the foot against Tottenham and we are aware we need to win all the remaining games to be in the race.

"We had a big game against [Manchester] United (a 2-0 win) and then here, where historically we haven't done that well in the league.

"It was tough in the first half but then we found the opening and deserved to win."

Arsenal play Stoke City, Sunderland and Everton in their remaining fixtures.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 