Emmanuel Petit urges Arsenal to make a late swoop for Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez clutches the ball during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion on August 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Emmanuel Petit tells Arsenal that they need Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez in their squad.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 17:21 UK

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has called on the club to make a late move for Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian international made it clear at the end of last season that he wants to leave the Foxes, but so far the club have not accepted any bids.

Roma were thought to be the frontrunners for Mahrez's signature, but the Italian outfit withdrew their interest earlier this month after having a £30m bid turned down.

Petit believes that the winger, who scored 17 goals and produced 11 assists in Leicester's Premier League-winning season, fits the bill at Arsenal.

"He knows the Premier League by heart, and has an incredible impact in it, "Petit told SFR Sport. "He's the kind of player sorely lacking for Arsenal down the right.

"I say stop focusing on the problems at the back. I'm among those who think the further away the ball is from your goal, the less chance you have of conceding a goal. And the more players you have who are capable of holding on to the ball. How many players are there in world football of that profile?

"If I were a coach I'd love to have dribblers in my team - quick, technically good, capable of saying [to a defender], "I'm going to humiliate you with two feints, two step-overs'."

Arsenal have signed Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette so far this summer.

Jamie Vardy warms up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Read Next:
Leicester 'to refuse Jamie Vardy exit'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Emmanuel Petit, Riyad Mahrez, Sead Kolasinac, Alexandre Lacazette, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez hides his face in shame during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Alexis Sanchez 'offered to Manchester United'
 Alexis Sanchez prays during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal reject £50m Manchester City bid for Alexis Sanchez
 Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'rejects Chelsea for Liverpool'
Ox 'joins Liverpool for less money'Arsenal 'in pole position for Evans'Ox 'to have Liverpool medical at St George's Park'Neville slams Ox to Liverpool 'announcement'Liverpool 'agree £40m deal for Ox'
Petit urges Arsenal to move for MahrezLiverpool 'give up on Thomas Lemar'Real Betis 'offered Jack Wilshere'West Brom complete Gibbs signingGibbs 'completes West Brom medical'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Leicester City News
Jamie Vardy warms up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Leicester City 'unwilling to sell Jamie Vardy before transfer deadline'
 Ahmed Musa in action for Leicester City on August 20, 2016
Leicester City's Ahmed Musa 'close to agreeing loan move to Hull City'
 Riyad Mahrez clutches the ball during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion on August 19, 2017
Emmanuel Petit urges Arsenal to make a late swoop for Riyad Mahrez
Krychowiak 'undergoing West Brom medical'Drinkwater hands in transfer requestWest Brom 'enter Krychowiak race'Leicester considering move for Krychowiak?Arsenal 'join race for Jonny Evans'
Bakayoko 'not scared' of DrinkwaterChelsea agree £28m fee for Drinkwater?Chelsea 'confident of Drinkwater deal'Leicester 'launch £23m bid for Evans'Leicester 'launch £27m Townsend bid'
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 