Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reportedly snubbed a summer transfer to Chelsea after being influenced by England manager Gareth Southgate to instead join Liverpool.

The former Arsenal midfielder brought an end to his six-year spell in North London last week when joining the Gunners' Premier League rivals for a reported fee of £35m.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was widely understood to have selected Liverpool over champions Chelsea due to his preference of playing in a central role, which Jurgen Klopp was more likely to offer him, but The Telegraph suggests that Southgate also had a big say.

It is claimed that player and manager met to discuss his options, with the 24-year-old then deciding to join the Reds on a five-year contract.

Southgate used Oxlade-Chamberlain for a combined 159 minutes in the recent World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia.