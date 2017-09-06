Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'chose Liverpool after Gareth Southgate talks'

England's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain controls the ball during the international friendly football match between England and Norway at Wembley Stadium in north London on September 3, 2014
© Getty Images
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain decided on a switch from Arsenal to Liverpool after discussing the move with England manager Gareth Southgate, according to a report.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 18:40 UK

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reportedly snubbed a summer transfer to Chelsea after being influenced by England manager Gareth Southgate to instead join Liverpool.

The former Arsenal midfielder brought an end to his six-year spell in North London last week when joining the Gunners' Premier League rivals for a reported fee of £35m.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was widely understood to have selected Liverpool over champions Chelsea due to his preference of playing in a central role, which Jurgen Klopp was more likely to offer him, but The Telegraph suggests that Southgate also had a big say.

It is claimed that player and manager met to discuss his options, with the 24-year-old then deciding to join the Reds on a five-year contract.

Southgate used Oxlade-Chamberlain for a combined 159 minutes in the recent World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia.

Germany forward Thomas Muller in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy on November 15, 2016
 England's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain controls the ball during the international friendly football match between England and Norway at Wembley Stadium in north London on September 3, 2014
