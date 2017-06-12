Olivier Giroud tired of "tedious" criticism by France fans

France's forward Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring the 1-0 during the Euro 2016 group A football match between France and Romania at Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on June 10, 2016
© AFP
Olivier Giroud claims that France fans who consistently criticise his displays on Les Bleus duty are "a bit tedious".
France striker Olivier Giroud has described the constant criticism that comes his way as "a bit tedious".

The 30-year-old has scored six times in the past four internationals - including a recent hat-trick against Paraguay - to make it 17 goals in his last 21 appearances.

However, the Arsenal striker continues to have his doubters when it comes to wearing his nation's colours, with many fans having wanted Karim Benzema at Euro 2016 instead of Giroud.

In response, Giroud told the Daily Mail: "To be honest with you, it's a bit tedious. It's been the story of my career. People have always questioned me over the years.

"It does get to you after a while, especially because you're doing the job on the field. But this is what also helps me to stay alert and focused on what I have to do.

"I'm not really asking myself any questions about how popular I am. The pseudo-debates don't really capture all of my attention, to be honest."

If Giroud scores against England on Tuesday, he will overtake Benzema on France's list of top scorers and move into seventh place alongside Youri Djorkaeff.

Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
West Ham 'to make audacious Giroud bid'
