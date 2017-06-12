Olivier Giroud claims that France fans who consistently criticise his displays on Les Bleus duty are "a bit tedious".

The 30-year-old has scored six times in the past four internationals - including a recent hat-trick against Paraguay - to make it 17 goals in his last 21 appearances.

However, the Arsenal striker continues to have his doubters when it comes to wearing his nation's colours, with many fans having wanted Karim Benzema at Euro 2016 instead of Giroud.

In response, Giroud told the Daily Mail: "To be honest with you, it's a bit tedious. It's been the story of my career. People have always questioned me over the years.

"It does get to you after a while, especially because you're doing the job on the field. But this is what also helps me to stay alert and focused on what I have to do.

"I'm not really asking myself any questions about how popular I am. The pseudo-debates don't really capture all of my attention, to be honest."

If Giroud scores against England on Tuesday, he will overtake Benzema on France's list of top scorers and move into seventh place alongside Youri Djorkaeff.