Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has claimed that his side can still go on to win the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners are 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea with 14 games to play after back-to-back defeats against Watford and the Blues.

Despite their deficit, however, Mustafi remains positive, telling Sky Sports News: "I think it's going to be more difficult than it was before but I'm a believer. I don't give up.

"As long as it's possible we're going to fight for it, and in the end we will see and if we're lucky enough and good enough to go for it or not.

"The first game we lost at home [to Watford] was really disappointing. We woke up a bit late, conceded two quick goals and it was difficult to come back.

"We were disappointed as well with losing at Chelsea, which was a completely different game. We knew it would be difficult at Stamford Bridge, but we knew as well it's possible to win. I think in the end we didn't do enough."

Up next for Arsenal is a league clash against Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.