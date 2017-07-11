Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker says that he is "excited" ahead of his final season as a player before taking over the club's academy next summer.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a stellar career which has seen him win the World Cup in 2014 in addition to three FA Cups with Arsenal, the most recent of which came last season when he put in a man-of-the-match display in the final on what was his first and only start of the campaign.

The German will take over as Arsenal's academy coach from 2018 and, despite admitting that it was a difficult decision to hang up his boots, he is already looking forward to his new role.

"I could not believe quite that I have got a game in me like that (the FA Cup final). Looking back it was a fairytale ending to the season. Now I am trying to do everything I can better and get another chance to start off well and not be injured – that is my target," he told reporters.

"I enjoyed always being vocal to young players in training. I never saw myself as a coach. To gain experience will be key to my next chapter. Once Arsenal had the idea I slowly started to think about my purpose after playing. When Arsenal had the idea I was up for it. It shows that the club believes in me, not only as a player but they also see me to develop young players – that's why I am very happy and privileged to take over from next season.

"That was my first decision to stop playing, to realise to stop after good and very long career. I am now preparing for my last season and want to enjoy my last season as much as I can then we can speak about next season. A new role without being a player. I am very excited about this season, to finish my career well and start off after I bid farewell (as a player).

"The decision on whether to stop was difficult. I was fortunate to play for 15 years and could make my own decision which is something I wanted. To stop playing at the highest level is good for me. Even if I could have gone somewhere else or gone to Germany for a couple of seasons. I'm looking forward to my new role staying in football. Those were the kind of things that convinced myself. My family is happy in London. What comes with that role we will define that in the next year."

Mertesacker has made 210 appearances for Arsenal during his six-year stay at the club.