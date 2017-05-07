Lucas Perez reveals that he has held talks with manager Arsene Wenger over his lack of playing time this season, which he believes has been unfair.

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez has insisted that he 'deserves to play more' after outshining some of his attacking teammates and is open to rejoining former club Deportivo La Coruna.

The 28-year-old has endured a frustrating spell in North London since joining from the Spanish club last August, being restricted to just 11 Premier League appearances.

Perez has started only two of those games in the top flight, scoring once, which he admits has left him pining for a potential return to Deportivo at the end of the season.

"This season has been difficult because I think I've deserved to play more," he told Spanish newspaper La Voz de Galicia. "I may not have done as well as others, but if they'd have given me more minutes I'd have produced better numbers - more goals and more assists.

"I've spoken to the coach and he admits as much, but he has own ideas and I respect that. I'd like more opportunities because I think I deserve them, but I'll have to accept what comes my way."

"I would like to prove that I've got the quality to win things with Arsenal. But if the moment comes when I can't do that any more, or if they decide to transfer me, there is always the opportunity to go back to Depor.

"I know there are other clubs who want to sign me and my intention is to play in the Champions League. But in the summer we will see if Depor is still an option."

Perez last featured for Arsenal in the 5-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Lincoln City in March.