General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Laurent Koscielny talks up importance of keeping Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny talks up the importance of keeping Alexis Sanchez at the club beyond the end of the current campaign.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 17:19 UK

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has talked up the importance of keeping Alexis Sanchez at the club beyond the end of the season.

Speculation over the Chilean's future has rumbled on throughout the current campaign due to the 28-year-old approaching the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Talks over an extension have so far proved fruitless, with Sanchez thought to be frustrated by Arsenal's struggles this season, but Koscielny believes that it is imperative for the club to keep hold of him.

"Firstly, [Sanchez] scored a lot of goals for us but his first job is not to be a striker, it is more midfield but he is an unbelievable player. He just wants to fight and have the best result for the club," he told Sky Sports News.

"Sometimes, he is disappointed with the result of our game but he knows that we just want to fight for each other and for the club. When you have a player like this in your team, to show the way we want to grow together, it is important and I think he has a lot of players behind him to keep him.

"I don't think there are a lot of players like him and a player like this who can be the difference during the game, it's rare. We want to keep him with us because we know he is so important for our team."

Sanchez has now scored 21 Premier League goals this season - the highest-scoring league campaign of his entire career.

Will Alexis Sanchez be an Arsenal player at the start of next season?

Yes
No
Yes
66.7%
No
33.3%
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Read Next:
Koscielny in dark over Arsene Wenger
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Laurent Koscielny, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Laurent Koscielny receives his marching orders during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Laurent Koscielny picks Champions League qualification over winning FA Cup
 Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
Alexis Sanchez takes part in Arsenal training ahead of Sunderland clash
 Alexis Sanchez warms up before the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Arsenal on April 17, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez to undergo late fitness test'
Wenger expecting "frustrating" finaleKoscielny hoping for Alexis Sanchez stayLyon chairman hints at Lacazette exitKoscielny in dark over Arsene WengerKoscielny needs daily treatment
Kolasinac 'was wanted by Man City, Liverpool'Giggs suggests Man Utd should go for Sanchez Preview: Arsenal vs. SunderlandArsene Wenger takes swipe at West HamMoyes: 'I may have to field kids at Arsenal'
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 