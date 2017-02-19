Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola brands the treatment of Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger as "unacceptable" amid growing speculation over his future.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has described the treatment of Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger in recent days as "unacceptable".

Speculation over Wenger's future at the Emirates Stadium has intensified since the Gunners' chastening 5-1 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, with many fans and pundits calling for the long-serving Frenchman to step down at the end of the season.

However, Guardiola believes that Wenger deserves a greater amount of respect following more than 20 years of service to the London club.

"What I hear in the last 10 days, about how people, ex-players, journalists treat Arsene Wenger is unacceptable," he told reporters.

"Our job, in that moment, doesn't have any respect for any position, so it is unrespectable, what happened. That is why we take the decisions and you can say whatever you want."

Wenger will look to avoid another damaging result on Monday night when his side take on minnows Sutton United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.