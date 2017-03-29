Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud says that he is "working hard" to try to regain his place in Arsene Wenger's starting lineup.

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has suggested that he will only be able to rediscover his best form with regular appearances in the first team.

While he has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season, 18 of his 30 appearances have come from the substitutes' bench with just two goals being scored in the Premier League since January 14.

Giroud has claimed that he is continuing to "work hard" to regain his place in the side, but he says that he will only get on the scoresheet on a regular basis if he receives more playing time from Arsene Wenger.

The 30-year-old told Canal+: "It is true that I am seeking more playing time with my club and that I need to play matches consistently in order to feel good.

"I am working a lot to win back a starting spot, but the coach has several options. So I am not more preoccupied by the situation than that, I have always known to work with humility and I am confident about the future."

Giroud will hope to feature when Arsenal host Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.