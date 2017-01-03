Jan 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
3-3
Arsenal
Daniels (17'), Wilson (21' pen.), Fraser (58')
Cook (44'), Boruc (86'), Arter (97')
Francis (82')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Sanchez (70'), Perez (75'), Giroud (92')
Bellerin (32'), Ramsey (45'), Mustafi (80')

Olivier Giroud "disappointed" despite Arsenal comeback

Olivier Giroud reacts during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud admits that he is still "disappointed" with his side's 3-3 draw against Bournemouth despite coming from three down in the final 20 minutes.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 22:25 UK

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has said that he is still "disappointed" with his side's draw against Bournemouth despite coming from three goals down in the final 20 minutes.

The Gunners looked destined for a third straight away defeat that could have seen them drop 12 points behind leaders Chelsea until a stunning late comeback saw them rescue an unlikely point.

Giroud set up both Alexis Sanchez and Lucas Perez before scoring the equaliser himself, but he admitted that his side should have played better in the opening 70 minutes.

"I'm pleased to help the team by scoring the equaliser but I'm still disappointed," he told reporters.

"It's nice to come back but the way we played at the end, that made me think we should have done better. At least we came back, showed great mental strength and I will take it."

The result leaves Arsenal still fourth in the Premier League table and susceptible to dropping out of the Champions League places should Tottenham Hotspur win their game in hand on Wednesday evening.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal20125344222241
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version