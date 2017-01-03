Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud admits that he is still "disappointed" with his side's 3-3 draw against Bournemouth despite coming from three down in the final 20 minutes.

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has said that he is still "disappointed" with his side's draw against Bournemouth despite coming from three goals down in the final 20 minutes.

The Gunners looked destined for a third straight away defeat that could have seen them drop 12 points behind leaders Chelsea until a stunning late comeback saw them rescue an unlikely point.

Giroud set up both Alexis Sanchez and Lucas Perez before scoring the equaliser himself, but he admitted that his side should have played better in the opening 70 minutes.

"I'm pleased to help the team by scoring the equaliser but I'm still disappointed," he told reporters.

"It's nice to come back but the way we played at the end, that made me think we should have done better. At least we came back, showed great mental strength and I will take it."

The result leaves Arsenal still fourth in the Premier League table and susceptible to dropping out of the Champions League places should Tottenham Hotspur win their game in hand on Wednesday evening.