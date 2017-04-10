Apr 10, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
3-0
Arsenal
Townsend (18'), Cabaye (63'), Milivojevic (68' pen.)
FT(HT: 1-0)

Mustafi (22')

Mathieu Flamini: 'I hope Arsenal return to form'

Arsenal's French midfielder Mathieu Flamini celebrates after scoring their seond goal during the English League Cup third round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane in north London on September 23, 2015
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace midfielder Mathieu Flamini says that he hopes former club Arsenal can return to form in the near future after the Eagles prevailed 3-0 on Monday night.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 14:20 UK

Crystal Palace midfielder Mathieu Flamini has said that it is "painful" to watch former club Arsenal slip down the Premier League table.

On Monday night, Flamini made an appearance off the bench as Palace outfought Arsenal to run out 3-0 winners at Selhurst Park, a result which leaves the Gunners off the pace in the race for a top-four spot in the standings.

Flamini has spent two different spells with the Gunners, making 246 appearances, and he has acknowledged that he does not like seeing his former team struggle for results.

The 33-year-old is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "It is painful because I am still an Arsenal fan. I spent many years over there so my heart is white and red.

"I really hope they will make it because they deserve to be in the Champions League. It is such an amazing club. The season is not finished. There are many games ahead. I believe they can do it. It is up to them.

"I saw Arsene [Wenger]. Of course everyone is disappointed. When you are a big club you want to win every game, so that is normal."

Arsenal sit seven points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City, although they do hold a game in hand.

A general view of the groudn prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Stoke City at Selhurst Park on December 13, 2014
