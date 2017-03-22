Fenerbahce will reportedly try to lure Arsenal star Mesut Ozil to Turkey this summer.

Fenerbahce are reportedly pondering a move for Arsenal star Mesut Ozil when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Numerous reports have suggested that the German World Cup winner will depart the Emirates after failing to agree a new contract, despite months of negotiations.

According to The Mirror, Fenerbahce are hopeful that they can convince the midfielder to move to Turkey, and they will have the funds to do it if Robin van Persie leaves at the end of the season.

The club reportedly believe that Ozil's Turkish heritage and the fact that he has been dating former Miss Turkey Amine Gulse could work in their favour.

The 28-year-old has been at Arsenal for the past four years after joining the North London outfit from Real Madrid for £42m in 2013.