Fenerbahce to move for Arsenal star Mesut Ozil this summer?

Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Fenerbahce will reportedly try to lure Arsenal star Mesut Ozil to Turkey this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 11:05 UK

Fenerbahce are reportedly pondering a move for Arsenal star Mesut Ozil when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Numerous reports have suggested that the German World Cup winner will depart the Emirates after failing to agree a new contract, despite months of negotiations.

According to The Mirror, Fenerbahce are hopeful that they can convince the midfielder to move to Turkey, and they will have the funds to do it if Robin van Persie leaves at the end of the season.

The club reportedly believe that Ozil's Turkish heritage and the fact that he has been dating former Miss Turkey Amine Gulse could work in their favour.

The 28-year-old has been at Arsenal for the past four years after joining the North London outfit from Real Madrid for £42m in 2013.

Manchester Uniteds international striker Dutch Robin Van Persie juggles with the ball after signing a contract with the Turkish Super Lig giants football club Fenerbahce at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul on July 14, 2015
Read Next:
Van Persie banned for taunting former teammate
>
View our homepages for Amine Gulse, Mesut Ozil, Robin van Persie, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Fenerbahce to move for Arsenal star Mesut Ozil this summer?
 Toulouse's Italian-Argentinian midfielder Oscar Trejo vies with Monaco's French Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Monaco on August 22, 2015
Chelsea 'agree personal terms with Tiemoue Bakayoko'
 Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Thomas Tuchel: Arsenal job "of no interest to me"
Bellerin professes loyalty to WengerBellerin: Barcelona interest "special"Arsene Wenger denies link to PSGSagna: 'Wenger doesn't deserve criticism'Ozil ruled out of friendly against England
Report: Arsenal keeping tabs on TierneyWenger 'still unsure over Arsenal future'Report: Arsenal to replace Ozil, SanchezGiroud: 'Arsenal players want Wenger to stay'Report: Arsene Wenger to stay at Arsenal
> Arsenal Homepage
More Fenerbahce News
Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Fenerbahce to move for Arsenal star Mesut Ozil this summer?
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
 Manchester Uniteds international striker Dutch Robin Van Persie juggles with the ball after signing a contract with the Turkish Super Lig giants football club Fenerbahce at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul on July 14, 2015
Robin van Persie receives two-match ban for taunting former Arsenal teammate
West Ham 'want Fenerbahce full-back'Report: Sunderland want Charlie AdamFenerbahce 'eye Charlie Adam'Hull 'enquire about Emmanuel Emenike'David Moyes blasts Jeremain Lens
Fenerbahce reject Kjaer to Chelsea rumoursPSG 'open to loan offers for Ben Arfa'Chelsea keen on Danish defender?Report: Fenerbahce want Oscar on loanEuropa League roundup: Eleven more progress through
> Fenerbahce Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 