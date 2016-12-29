Mathieu Debuchy admits that he no longer wants to be an Arsenal "employee", also revealing that he and Gunners boss Arsene Wenger barely talk any more.

The former Newcastle United defender was due to join Manchester United last January but Wenger refused to sanction the move, instead sending the right-back on loan to Bordeaux.

In addition, Debuchy reportedly had chances to join Fiorentina or Espanyol last summer but the moves fell through, keeping the 31-year-old at the Emirates Stadium until the New Year at the earliest.

Debuchy is quoted by The Mirror as saying: "What do I want in the next window? A way out. I want a new challenge, to get back involved, just to do my job well. I miss not having the excitement, the adrenaline.

"I had chances at the end of the window. Unfortunately the club did not want to release me. I had a good pre-season, I gave everything but from the first match, I was not in the squad. That was a real slap in the face.

"For me, [the Manchester United bid] was almost unexpected but the coach said no. It was something that I did not appreciate. I would prefer a straight transfer but I am just an employee. If the club says no to me, what can I do?

"Have I asked for an explanation from Arsene Wenger? No, not since last January. Before my loan to Bordeaux, I was often in his office. But since, I have not felt the need, I have not wanted to. We greet each other, we say hello - nothing more."

Debuchy has played just 16 minutes of Premier League action this season.