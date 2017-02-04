Chelsea boss Antonio Conte believes that Arsenal still pose a threat to the Blues' Premier League title ambitions this season.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has refused to rule Arsenal out of the Premier League title race, describing them as a "great team".

The Blues currently top the league table on 56 points, nine above Tottenham Hotspur and the Gunners, who they face at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Despite his side being favourites for the trophy, Conte isn't underestimating Arsenal, to whom they lost 3-0 in the corresponding fixture at the Emirates Stadium earlier this term.

"For sure we face another great team, because Arsenal can fight for the title," Conte told reporters.

"Don't forget in the previous game we lost 3-0 away. This could be a good chance for us to show that now we are a totally different team if you compare to the previous game.

"It will be another tough game, but we play at home, and this is very important. This week is very important for us, and we want to finish this week in the right way by preparing very well for this Arsenal game."

Chelsea last won the title in 2014-15, while Arsene Wenger's side last picked up the league trophy in 2003-04.