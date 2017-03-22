Ashley Cole admits that he finds it funny how his former club Arsenal have struggled for success since he left in 2006.

Ashley Cole has admitted that he has been 'laughing' at Arsenal's failings ever since he left the club to join Chelsea.

The left-back, who now plays for MLS club Los Angeles Galaxy, joined the Gunners' London rivals in controversial circumstances in 2006.

Cole and then-Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho were fined £100,000 and £200,000 respectively after they were found guilty by the Premier League of tapping up.

While appearing on ITV gameshow Play to the Whistle, Cole was asked by comedian and Arsenal fan Romesh Ranganathan if he secretly enjoyed the Gunners' misery - the club have won just two trophies since the left-back's exit.

"If I'm honest, yeah, I still laugh to myself to this day," Cole said. "I had a lot of history there and of course the way I left was maybe dodgy, but I think they showed me a lack of respect too.

"I have to blame myself too. Perhaps I did things in the wrong way. But when I look back on it now I could blame a lot of parties and it's now 10 years ago."

Cole went on to win eight major trophies, including the Champions League, during his eight-year spell at Chelsea.