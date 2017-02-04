Chelsea, Arsenal to meet in Beijing

Chelsea announce that they will play Arsenal in a friendly match in Beijing during the summer.

Both clubs are scheduled to tour China in the summer, and it has been revealed that the two London rivals will face off in the country's capital on July 22.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck told the club's official website: "We're thrilled to be announcing this match in China against one of our biggest London rivals.

"It will be an important step in helping Antonio and his staff ready the team for next season, and we hope it will provide some reward for our Chinese fans who show huge commitment all year round to support Chelsea."

Chelsea currently sit nine points clear of Arsenal in the Premier League table ahead of their match at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.