Chelsea, Arsenal to meet in Beijing

Chelsea's Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic (R) vies with Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London on September 19, 2015
Chelsea announce that they will play Arsenal in a friendly match in Beijing during the summer.
Chelsea have announced that they will play Arsenal in a friendly at Beijing's Bird's Nest Stadium.

Both clubs are scheduled to tour China in the summer, and it has been revealed that the two London rivals will face off in the country's capital on July 22.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck told the club's official website: "We're thrilled to be announcing this match in China against one of our biggest London rivals.

"It will be an important step in helping Antonio and his staff ready the team for next season, and we hope it will provide some reward for our Chinese fans who show huge commitment all year round to support Chelsea."

Chelsea currently sit nine points clear of Arsenal in the Premier League table ahead of their match at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Juventus head coach Antonio Conte shows his dejection during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and Juventus at Stadio Artemio Franchi on October 20, 2013
