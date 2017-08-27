Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson targets England recall

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
© Getty Images
Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson targets an England recall after securing a loan move to Birmingham City.
Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 11:03 UK

Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson has set his sights on an England recall after securing a loan move to Championship outfit Birmingham City.

The full-back, who made his debut for the Blues during their 2-0 loss to Reading on Saturday, said that a return to the international setup is his long-term goal.

"My main ambition to play for England again," The Mirror quotes Jenkinson as saying.

"That's something that's in the back of my mind and getting back playing this season is going to be a stepping stone towards that. I want to crack on and play at the highest level again.

"Whether that's at Arsenal or whether I end up moving on time will tell, but I'm not focusing too much past this season."

Jenkinson, who has struggled to force his way into the Arsenal first team, earned his sole England cap against Sweden in November 2012.

