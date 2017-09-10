Claudio Bravo: 'Alexis Sanchez bitter over failed Manchester City move'

Alexi Sanchez during a Chile training session on March 22, 2016
© AFP
Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo claims that Chile teammate Alexis Sanchez went from "happiness to bitterness" when his late move from Arsenal fell through.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 09:43 UK

Claudio Bravo has claimed that Alexis Sanchez went from "happiness to bitterness" when his deadline day move from Arsenal to Manchester City fell through.

The Chile striker had been expected to join his international teammate at the Etihad Stadium after the Citizens submitted a £60m offer for the player.

However, Arsenal failed in their late bid to sign AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar as a replacement, prompting them to pull the plug on Sanchez's move to Pep Guardiola's side.

"He went from happiness to bitterness in a few hours, although it's all in the past now," Bravo told Sky Sports News after Man City's 5-0 win over Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

"The transfer didn't happen because a player didn't go to Arsenal and everything collapsed. We would have loved to have him here, but the market gives you these time limits and the rush is not good.

"This time it was not possible, but hopefully we will have him here in the future."

Sanchez came on as a substitute in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday and his 75th-minute introduction prompted a chorus of boos from supporters.

Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
Read Next:
Guardiola coy on Sanchez, Danilo links
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Claudio Bravo, Alexis Sanchez, Thomas Lemar, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexandre Lacazette is congratulated by Hector Bellerin after scoring during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
Result: Arsenal cruise past Bournemouth to return to winning ways
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal can still win Premier League title'
 Alexi Sanchez during a Chile training session on March 22, 2016
Claudio Bravo: 'Alexis Sanchez bitter over failed Manchester City move'
Wenger pleased with Welbeck progressWenger: 'Sanchez will win the fans back'Welbeck: 'Wenger has a good headache'Team News: Sanchez drops to Arsenal benchArsenal transfer negotiator to step down?
Arsenal fans planning new Wenger protest?Arsenal CEO to be grilled by disgruntled fans?Sanchez to be used in Lemar swap deal?Sanchez, Coutinho, Kane - Five players in the spotlightGuardiola: 'Arsenal wanted Sterling'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Manchester City News
Ederson collides with Sadio Mane during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool on September 9, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool - as it happened
 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson barks orders during his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on August 12, 2017
Combined XI: Manchester City vs. Liverpool
 David Silva in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Fenerbahce miss out on signing Manchester City's David Silva?
Man City interested in Alderweireld?Bravo: 'Sanchez bitter over failed City move'Neville likens De Bruyne to BeckhamMane sends Ederson 'get well soon' messageGuardiola: 'No intent in Mane challenge'
Ederson plays down injury concernsResult: City thrash Liverpool after Mane red cardRodgers: 'Roberts can develop further'Team News: Coutinho out, Ox on bench for RedsGuardiola: 'Evans was too expensive'
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 