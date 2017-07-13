Jul 13, 2017 at 11am UK at ​Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney
Sydney FCSydney FC
0-2
Arsenal
 
FT(HT: 0-1)
Mertesacker (4'), Lacazette (83')

Cohen Bramall: 'Making Arsenal debut was unreal'

A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
© Getty Images
Defender Cohen Bramall says that making his Arsenal debut in their pre-season friendly against Sydney FC was "the best night" of his life.
Friday, July 14, 2017 at 10:30 UK

Arsenal defender Cohen Bramall has said that it was an "unreal" experience to make his first-team debut in the club's pre-season friendly against Sydney FC.

In January, Bramall signed for Arsenal from non-league side Hednesford Town but he has had to wait just over six months for his first taste of senior action, instead developing his game with the Gunners Under-23 side.

On social media, he was praised for his performance at left wing-back as Arsenal recorded a 2-0 win, and the pacey wideman has described the experience as the "best night" of his life.

The 21-year-old told Football.London: "I still pinch myself. I thought when I came out I would be a bit more nervous than I was, but when I started playing I got into my stride.

"It was great, probably the best night of my life to be fair. It was an unreal experience and it meant a lot to me. I'll never forget it and it means a lot to my family - hopefully there is more to come."

Bramall is likely to be on the bench when Arsenal face Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday, but he could come back into contention when the North Londoners meet Bayern Munich in Shanghai.

Nacho Monreal of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on August 9, 2015
Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
 A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
 Arsene Wenger strikes a pose on September 24, 2016
Arsene Wenger hails Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock impact
