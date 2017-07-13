Defender Cohen Bramall says that making his Arsenal debut in their pre-season friendly against Sydney FC was "the best night" of his life.

Arsenal defender Cohen Bramall has said that it was an "unreal" experience to make his first-team debut in the club's pre-season friendly against Sydney FC.

In January, Bramall signed for Arsenal from non-league side Hednesford Town but he has had to wait just over six months for his first taste of senior action, instead developing his game with the Gunners Under-23 side.

On social media, he was praised for his performance at left wing-back as Arsenal recorded a 2-0 win, and the pacey wideman has described the experience as the "best night" of his life.

The 21-year-old told Football.London: "I still pinch myself. I thought when I came out I would be a bit more nervous than I was, but when I started playing I got into my stride.

"It was great, probably the best night of my life to be fair. It was an unreal experience and it meant a lot to me. I'll never forget it and it means a lot to my family - hopefully there is more to come."

Bramall is likely to be on the bench when Arsenal face Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday, but he could come back into contention when the North Londoners meet Bayern Munich in Shanghai.