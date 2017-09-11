Hector Bellerin is hopeful that Arsenal can replicate Chelsea's Premier League-winning season following a tough start to the campaign.

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has claimed that Chelsea's Premier League title win last season proves that the Gunners have a chance of going all the way.

Antonio Conte ended up lifting the trophy in his first campaign in charge of the Blues, but it was not smooth sailing at the start.

Back-to-back defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal in September put the West London outfit in a precarious position, but they managed to turn things around with a 13-game winning run, which propelled them to glory.

It has not been the best of starts for Arsenal, who lost two of their opening three games, but Bellerin is hopeful that last weekend's 3-0 triumph over Burnley will be the club's turning point.

"Look at how Chelsea began last season and how they ended up winning the title," Bellerin told IBTimes UK. "It doesn't only matter how you start but to be consistent. Check the Chelsea results at the beginning of last season. They had a difficult time too, they lost two games and won several games in the last minutes. Then, they won 13 consecutive games and eventually won the Premier League.

"If we did not think that we could win the title, what we would we be doing here? It would not make any sense. We train every day very hard to be able to win the Premier League. It has only been two bad games.

"It has been a difficult period for the Arsenal family. Players knew that we had to give our 100% against Bournemouth because we had to win no matter what. It was a good way to prove that we have just had two bad games and we have to move on. I am very happy with the attitude and the result."

Arsene Wenger's men currently sit 11th in the league table.