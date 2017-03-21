General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Hector Bellerin: 'Loyalty to Arsene Wenger worth more than money'

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin says that his loyalty to manager Arsene Wenger is more important to him than money.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 19:09 UK

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has insisted that his loyalty to manager Arsene Wenger is worth more to him than a lucrative move elsewhere.

The 22-year-old has been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Manchester City over the past year or so, but committed his long-term future to Arsenal by signing a new six-year contract in November.

Wenger's own future at the club remains uncertain, with fans split as to whether the 67-year-old should stay beyond the end of his contract this summer, but Bellerin has come out in support of the Frenchman.

"The loyalty to this person is worth more than money, it's something very important to me, that he's there carries a lot of weight for me," he told El Mundo Deportivo.

Bellerin has made more than 100 appearances for Arsenal since joining from Barcelona in 2011.

Manchester City's Bacary Sagna during the FA Cup fifth-round match against Huddersfield Town on February 18, 2017
Read Next:
Sagna: 'Wenger doesn't deserve criticism'
>
View our homepages for Hector Bellerin, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016
Hector Bellerin: 'Loyalty to Arsene Wenger worth more than money'
 Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal (17) celebrates with Mesut Ozil as he scores their second goal during the Barclays Premier League match on March 4, 2015
Report: Arsenal to replace Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez this summer
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger denies link to Paris Saint-Germain
Bellerin: Barcelona interest "special"Sagna: 'Wenger doesn't deserve criticism'Ozil ruled out of friendly against EnglandReport: Arsenal keeping tabs on TierneyWenger 'still unsure over Arsenal future'
Giroud: 'Arsenal players want Wenger to stay'Tuchel 'not interested' in joining ArsenalReport: Arsene Wenger to stay at ArsenalWenger: 'CL qualification will not affect future'Arsenal 'make approach for Thomas Tuchel'
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 