Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has insisted that his loyalty to manager Arsene Wenger is worth more to him than a lucrative move elsewhere.

The 22-year-old has been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Manchester City over the past year or so, but committed his long-term future to Arsenal by signing a new six-year contract in November.

Wenger's own future at the club remains uncertain, with fans split as to whether the 67-year-old should stay beyond the end of his contract this summer, but Bellerin has come out in support of the Frenchman.

"The loyalty to this person is worth more than money, it's something very important to me, that he's there carries a lot of weight for me," he told El Mundo Deportivo.

Bellerin has made more than 100 appearances for Arsenal since joining from Barcelona in 2011.