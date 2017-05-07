Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger praises his players for remaining patient to overcome Manchester United and claims that a top-four finish is still on the cards.

Arsene Wenger has said that he remains hopeful Arsenal can still make up the ground on their top-four rivals to earn a place in the Champions League.

The Gunners beat Manchester United 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, taking them to within six points of Manchester City and seven adrift of Liverpool, who have played one and two games more respectively.

Time is running out for Arsenal to overhaul both sides, however, with four games of their season left to play, but Wenger has challenged his players to win all of their remaining fixtures to at least keep hope alive.

"We still have a mathematical chance but we need some help," he told Sky Sports News. "But the best help we can get is by winning our own games.

"It was a patiently built win where in the first half you could see we were a bit nervous, in the second half we took the edge off and scored the goals. It was a good win."

Victory for Arsenal ensures that they have won successive home league games against United for the first time since November 2001.