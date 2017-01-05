Arsene Wenger questions Chelsea's resolve following rare defeat

Willian celebrates scoring (apparently) with Diego Costa during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes that defeat for Premier League leaders Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur has potentially left the title race open once again.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 17:32 UK

Arsene Wenger has insisted that Arsenal have been 'given hope' in their pursuit of the Premier League title following Chelsea's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

The Blues saw their record-equalling run of 13-successive victories come to an end at White Hart Lane, falling to headed goals from midfielder Dele Alli either side of half time.

Arsenal's own title ambitions suffered a serious blow 24 hours beforehand when drawing 3-3 with Bournemouth, albeit having trailed by three goals at one point on the South Coast, with the gap on the current pacesetters standing at eight points.

Wenger believes that the race for top spot is now less predictable than it was shaping up to be, while also questioning whether Chelsea can find their groove again when top-flight action resumes later this month.

"It looks like Chelsea are still quite comfortable but when you are interrupted in a series of wins, it always raises hope for others. It means you have to restart again," he told reporters. "I think it is an open league. The second part of the championship starts now. We know that January until May is the moment of truth for everybody.

"Who will come out of this race on top? It is very difficult to predict at the moment. The battle for the top four is also tough for everybody. But at the start, you want to win the league and give absolutely everything to do it.

"But I agree, every year you have to function exactly the same, no matter who you are. First, get 40 points. After, fight to be in the top four and possibly fight to win the league."

Fifth-placed Arsenal now switch attention to FA Cup action, as they prepare to take on Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday evening.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Read Next:
Alli: 'Chelsea win is big statement'
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Dele Alli, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal's Francis Coquelin sits injured on September 24, 2016
Arsenal's Francis Coquelin out for three to four weeks with hamstring injury
 Adam Smith and Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Arsenal on February 7, 2016
Live Commentary: Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez grimaces during the Premier League defeat to West Bromwich Albion on November 21, 2015
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez meltdown is normal'
Arsene Wenger questions Chelsea's resolveArsenal considering bid for Porto defender?Ozil to be assessed following two-week illnessRangers 'determined to land Arsenal midfielder'Wenger sweating over Coquelin injury
Arsene Wenger: 'We refused to lose'Ramsey: 'Title challenge will be difficult'Arsenal close to signing non-league defender?Giroud "disappointed" by Arsenal drawResult: Arsenal rescue dramatic point at Bournemouth
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Chelsea - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Result: Dele Alli double helps Tottenham Hotspur end Chelsea's winning run
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Antonio Conte backs Tottenham Hotspur to challenge for Premier League title
Arsene Wenger questions Chelsea's resolvePochettino: 'Dele Alli was fantastic'Pochettino hails "massive victory"Alli: 'Chelsea win is big statement'Cahill: 'We will not dwell on defeat'
Chelsea to make Tiemoue Bakayoko bid?Team News: Walker, Vertonghen return for SpursWest Ham, Brighton keen on Chelsea midfielder?What does being top at Christmas mean for winning EPL title?Report: Antonio not a target for Chelsea
> Chelsea Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version