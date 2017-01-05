Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes that defeat for Premier League leaders Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur has potentially left the title race open once again.

Arsene Wenger has insisted that Arsenal have been 'given hope' in their pursuit of the Premier League title following Chelsea's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

The Blues saw their record-equalling run of 13-successive victories come to an end at White Hart Lane, falling to headed goals from midfielder Dele Alli either side of half time.

Arsenal's own title ambitions suffered a serious blow 24 hours beforehand when drawing 3-3 with Bournemouth, albeit having trailed by three goals at one point on the South Coast, with the gap on the current pacesetters standing at eight points.

Wenger believes that the race for top spot is now less predictable than it was shaping up to be, while also questioning whether Chelsea can find their groove again when top-flight action resumes later this month.

"It looks like Chelsea are still quite comfortable but when you are interrupted in a series of wins, it always raises hope for others. It means you have to restart again," he told reporters. "I think it is an open league. The second part of the championship starts now. We know that January until May is the moment of truth for everybody.

"Who will come out of this race on top? It is very difficult to predict at the moment. The battle for the top four is also tough for everybody. But at the start, you want to win the league and give absolutely everything to do it.

"But I agree, every year you have to function exactly the same, no matter who you are. First, get 40 points. After, fight to be in the top four and possibly fight to win the league."

Fifth-placed Arsenal now switch attention to FA Cup action, as they prepare to take on Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday evening.