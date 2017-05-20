General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger "open" to change at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that he is "open" to working alongside a director of football at the Emirates Stadium.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 10:49 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has suggested that he would entertain the possibility of working with a director of football.

With Wenger yet to reveal whether he will remain at the Emirates Stadium, it has been suggested that he may have to work with a director of football as the Gunners hierarchy consider a fresh approach.

It is unclear whether the long-standing boss would want to share responsibility when it comes to the big decisions at the North London outfit, but he has insisted that he is "open" to new ideas.

The Frenchman told reporters: "I am always open to things that improve the quality and the future of the club.

"Apart from that, after that you have to see if it's really efficient, because the titles do not always make you better."

Arsenal will fail to qualify for next season's Champions League if Liverpool beat Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Arsenal's US majority shareholder Stan Kroenke takes his seat before the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 23, 2013
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
