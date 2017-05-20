Arsene Wenger "open" to change at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that he is "open" to working alongside a director of football at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has suggested that he would entertain the possibility of working with a director of football.

With Wenger yet to reveal whether he will remain at the Emirates Stadium, it has been suggested that he may have to work with a director of football as the Gunners hierarchy consider a fresh approach.

It is unclear whether the long-standing boss would want to share responsibility when it comes to the big decisions at the North London outfit, but he has insisted that he is "open" to new ideas.

The Frenchman told reporters: "I am always open to things that improve the quality and the future of the club.

"Apart from that, after that you have to see if it's really efficient, because the titles do not always make you better."

Arsenal will fail to qualify for next season's Champions League if Liverpool beat Middlesbrough on Sunday.