General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger: "I am a fighter"

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists that he is still up for the fight amid fierce speculation over his future at the club.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 22:59 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that he will "always fight back" from disappointing results amid fierce speculation over his future.

Calls for the Frenchman to end his 21-year reign in charge of the club have intensified over the last few days following Arsenal's disastrous 5-1 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Wenger has repeatedly stressed that he will take his time over a decision regarding his future, with his contract due to expire at the end of the current campaign, but insists that he is still very much up for the fight.

"I am a positive person. I am a fighter, somewhere. You don't stay so long in this job otherwise. I've always seen the future in a positive way. I do not expect too much from outside, I expect more from me inside. The expectation level gets higher," he told reporters.

"The fight doesn't get higher. The fight is always tough. When you hate defeat like I hate defeat, it's always tough. As well, I'm determined to always fight back.

"I can never transmit to you my feelings about defeats. A player when I managed for the first time at 33 or 34 said that after our first defeat I threw up. Whether you are young or old, every defeat hurts."

Arsenal will look to avoid another damaging defeat when they face non-league Sutton United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday night.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Read Next:
Guardiola: 'Wenger treatment unacceptable'
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Pep Guardiola slams "unacceptable" Arsene Wenger treatment
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-final
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsene Wenger wary of Sutton United's artificial pitch
Arsene Wenger: "I am a fighter"Allegri plays down Arsenal speculationDoswell: 'Full-strength Arsenal will hammer us'Danny Cowley: 'FA Cup draw is win-win'Report: Thierry Henry in frame to replace Wenger
Welbeck out of Sutton tie due to plastic pitchOxlade-Chamberlain wanted by Man United?Wenger: 'My preference is to manage Arsenal'Arsenal 'enter race for Dominic Solanke'Paul Merson launches scathing attack on Arsenal
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version