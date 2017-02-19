Arsene Wenger: "I am a fighter"

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists that he is still up for the fight amid fierce speculation over his future at the club.

Calls for the Frenchman to end his 21-year reign in charge of the club have intensified over the last few days following Arsenal's disastrous 5-1 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Wenger has repeatedly stressed that he will take his time over a decision regarding his future, with his contract due to expire at the end of the current campaign, but insists that he is still very much up for the fight.

"I am a positive person. I am a fighter, somewhere. You don't stay so long in this job otherwise. I've always seen the future in a positive way. I do not expect too much from outside, I expect more from me inside. The expectation level gets higher," he told reporters.

"The fight doesn't get higher. The fight is always tough. When you hate defeat like I hate defeat, it's always tough. As well, I'm determined to always fight back.

"I can never transmit to you my feelings about defeats. A player when I managed for the first time at 33 or 34 said that after our first defeat I threw up. Whether you are young or old, every defeat hurts."

Arsenal will look to avoid another damaging defeat when they face non-league Sutton United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday night.