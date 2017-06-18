Arsenal to poach former Liverpool fitness coach Darren Burgess?

Former Liverpool staff member Darren Burgess is wanted by Arsenal to overlook all technical aspects of the club, according to a report.
Arsenal are reportedly keen on bringing in former Liverpool head of fitness Darren Burgess as their new director of high performance.

Burgess is currently working for Port Adelaide in Australia after a previous two-year spell at Anfield, where he worked under Kenny Dalglish, Roy Hodgson and Brendan Rodgers.

The Telegraph claims that Arsenal are in the process of thrashing out a compensation package to bring Burgess on board, with the intention of getting him in place prior to pre-season training next month.

Arsenal are said to be intent on strengthening their backroom staff, placing Burgess high on their list of priorities after a recent approach by chief executive Ivan Gazidis.

It is claimed that the Australian will work on all areas of the technical side of the club apart from scouting, which will be left to others.

