Alex Iwobi: "I have a point to prove"

Alex Iwobi in action for Arsenal on October 25, 2016
Arsenal attacker Alex Iwobi admits that he has "a point to prove" in the new campaign after struggling to produce for the Gunners last term.
Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 at 13:40 UK

Arsenal attacker Alex Iwobi has admitted that he has "a point to prove" in the new campaign after struggling to produce for the Gunners during the 2016-17 season.

Iwobi made 38 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal last term, but the 21-year-old only managed three Premier League goals.

The Nigerian's struggled for starts in the second half of the campaign, meanwhile, and he has admitted that he needs to be "a bit more hungry" to produce on a regular basis.

"I have a point to prove. I didn't play as much as I'd like to last year. I want to start the season with a bang. I've been doing a bit of running and ball work to prepare," Iwobi told reporters.

"I need to be a bit more hungry this year, add more goals and assists. At the start of last season I played a lot. I want to do that all year. Consistency is the key with me. Goals win games. I need to add that. Arsene Wenger spoke to me towards the end of last season. Show me you're able to do that and ill give you a chance."

Iwobi was part of the Arsenal team that opened their pre-season with a 2-0 win over Sydney FC on Thursday.

Arsene Wenger strikes a pose on September 24, 2016
Wenger hails Nelson, Willock impact
