The agent of Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud insists that there has been no contact with Marseille and suggests that his future is linked to that of Arsene Wenger.

Wenger's future at the Emirates Stadium remains uncertain as the 67-year-old continues to keep his cards close to his chest despite his current deal expiring at the end of the current campaign.

Calls for Wenger to step down have grown throughout the season from fans, but a number of players - including Giroud - have spoken out in support of the manager.

Giroud has been linked with a move to Marseille this summer despite having only signed a new deal of his own in January, but his representative Michael Manuello insisted that there has been no contact with the Ligue 1 outfit.

"There was talk that Olivier was in contact with Rudi Garcia. I said that that was false. There is no contact between Marseille and us. At this point, there is no contact. Olivier wants to help his team qualify for the Champions League. When we know exactly what Arsene Wenger is doing, we will ask ourselves questions. We will think about what is possible and what is not possible," he told Foot Mercato.

"Today when Olivier and I talk, there are no discussions about other projects. His future is not only linked with that of the manager. It is linked to what Arsenal are going to do and if there is a change at Arsenal in terms of how Olivier is implicated at the project.

"Things have not changed since his contract extension. Our desire is be at Arsenal long term. Olivier has been there for five years. The aim for Olivier is still to go as far as possible in this adventure with Arsenal to do great things there. At some point, if the two are to separate, we will see."

Giroud has been limited to just nine Premier League starts for Arsenal so far this season.