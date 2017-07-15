Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the pre-season friendly encounter between Western Sydney Wanderers and Arsenal at the ANZ Stadium.
The Gunners round off their tour Down Under with a meeting against last season's sixth-placed finishers in the A-League, aiming to build on the 2-0 win over Sydney FC here two days ago.
Wanderers recently endured a disappointing AFC Champions League campaign, shipping 22 goals across their six group-stage fixtures, and they are expected to be comfortably dispatched on home soil today.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
WESTERN SYDNEY WANDERERS SUBS: Riera, Herd, Tokich, Hall, Thwaite, Summan, Cimenti, Russell, Leece, Maia
ARSENAL SUBS: Martinez, Mertesacker, Kolasinac, Bielik, Bramall, Coquelin, Nelson, Willock, Ozil, Walcott, Nketiah, Welbeck
Petr Cech [on margin of opening win]: "It should have been more. We must improve efficiency in front of goal because we obviously had so many chances and we only scored two goals. The most important for us at this stage of the pre-season is to get the minutes under the belt and people get fitter every game. This is the best way to prepare for the upcoming season."
Arsene Wenger [on youngsters]: "Since I've been in the game I've understood that you either have that [confidence] at 17 years of age or you don't. Some of the players I've had in my career have turned 18 and it seems natural for them to be on the pitch. They just think 'let's play', and Reiss behaves like that."
WESTERN SYDNEY WANDERERS XI: Janjetovic, Clisby, Risdon, Hamill, Lustica, Bonevacia, Kusukami, Baccus, Cornthwaite, Melling, Majok
ARSENAL XI: Ospina, Koscielny, Elneny, Monreal, Ramsey, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Lacazette, Giroud