May 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
vs.
Arsenal
 

Arsene Wenger: 'Granit Xhaka a doubt for Southampton clash'

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City on April 23, 2017
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka emerges as an injury doubt ahead of his side's trip to Southampton on Wednesday night.
Last Updated: Monday, May 8, 2017 at 10:28 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has suggested that midfielder Granit Xhaka may miss his side's Premier League clash with Southampton on Wednesday night.

On Sunday, Xhaka netted Arsenal's first goal during the 2-0 victory over Manchester United, despite it initially being claimed that he would miss the game with an ankle injury.

However, despite appearing to shake off the knock that he sustained against Tottenham Hotspur a week earlier, Wenger has revealed that he has received another blow to the area.

The Frenchman is quoted by the London Evening Standard: "He got injured last time and he got a recurrence of that. We'll see. I don't know."

Since signing from Borussia Monchengladbach last May, the Swiss international has featured in 28 of Arsenal's 34 fixtures in the Premier League this season.

The Gunners face a period of four games in 12 days to complete their schedule on England's top flight.

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck celebrates with Alexis Sanchez after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on May 7, 2017
