Arsenal fear Danny Welbeck could be out for four weeks with groin injury?

Danny Welbeck sits injured during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 17, 2017
Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck could miss the next four weeks of action after suffering a groin injury against Chelsea on Saturday.
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 08:06 UK

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck could reportedly be on the treatment table for a month after suffering a groin injury at the weekend.

The England international was substituted in the 73rd minute of the Gunners' goalless draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge following a collision with David Luiz.

According to the Daily Mail, there is no definitive timeline as yet, but ahead of further assessment on Tuesday there are fears that the 26-year-old could miss the next four weeks.

If that is the case, Welbeck will be unable to play in this week's EFL Cup match against Doncaster Rovers, as well as Premier League matches against West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The former Manchester United attacker would also be absent from Arsenal's Europa League encounter with BATE Borisov and England's World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania.

