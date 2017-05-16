Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny reveals that he needs daily treatment on his Achilles until the end of his career.

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has revealed that he will need daily treatment on an Achilles problem until he retires from football.

The France international discovered during an international break in October 2014 that he had chronic tendinitis in both feet, and since then has had issues with his Achilles.

A calf injury will keep him out of this evening's match against Sunderland, but he may return for the final-day fixture against Everton.

"I have some problems. Now it is better," the London Evening Standard quotes Koscielny as saying. "I know it is a difficult injury because you need to work every day on this. Every morning I have my treatment for my Achilles and I know I need to do this to the end of my career.

"Now, every day I do this and it is okay but sometimes with all the games we play every three days, it is difficult and I need to have a rest to recover well for my Achilles. That's why last time I was injured but now it is okay with this.

"It is not difficult but you need to be careful with this because if you stop doing your own exercise programme for one or two weeks, the problem will come back. I know now I need to do this every day to be fit for my team."

The Gunners need to win this evening in order to keep their hopes of finishing in the top four alive.