Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny to have daily treatment until end of his career

Laurent Koscielny receives his marching orders during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny reveals that he needs daily treatment on his Achilles until the end of his career.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 10:43 UK

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has revealed that he will need daily treatment on an Achilles problem until he retires from football.

The France international discovered during an international break in October 2014 that he had chronic tendinitis in both feet, and since then has had issues with his Achilles.

A calf injury will keep him out of this evening's match against Sunderland, but he may return for the final-day fixture against Everton.

"I have some problems. Now it is better," the London Evening Standard quotes Koscielny as saying. "I know it is a difficult injury because you need to work every day on this. Every morning I have my treatment for my Achilles and I know I need to do this to the end of my career.

"Now, every day I do this and it is okay but sometimes with all the games we play every three days, it is difficult and I need to have a rest to recover well for my Achilles. That's why last time I was injured but now it is okay with this.

"It is not difficult but you need to be careful with this because if you stop doing your own exercise programme for one or two weeks, the problem will come back. I know now I need to do this every day to be fit for my team."

The Gunners need to win this evening in order to keep their hopes of finishing in the top four alive.

Alexis Sanchez warms up before the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Arsenal on April 17, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger: 'Sanchez to have late fitness test'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Laurent Koscielny, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
Alexis Sanchez takes part in Arsenal training ahead of Sunderland clash
 Alexis Sanchez warms up before the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Arsenal on April 17, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez to undergo late fitness test'
 Laurent Koscielny receives his marching orders during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny to have daily treatment until end of his career
Koscielny in dark over Arsene WengerKolasinac 'was wanted by Man City, Liverpool'Giggs suggests Man Utd should go for Sanchez Preview: Arsenal vs. SunderlandArsene Wenger takes swipe at West Ham
Moyes: 'I may have to field kids at Arsenal'Palace draw up new deal for Zaha?Wenger: 'CL miss would not change plans'Wenger congratulates Chelsea on titleArsenal 'wrap up deal for Sead Kolasinac'
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 