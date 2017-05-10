May 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
vs.
Arsenal
 

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny injury doubt for Southampton trip

Laurent Koscielny receives his marching orders during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny could miss Wednesday's Premier League match against Southampton due to injury.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 09:34 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that Laurent Koscielny is a doubt for Wednesday night's match against Southampton at St Mary's.

The defender will undergo tests today to determine if he is fit enough for the trip, which could prove to be vital in the club's bid to reach the top four.

After sealing a 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday, Arsenal put themselves in the hunt for a Champions League spot after previously seeming out of the race.

As it stands, the Gunners are sixth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City with four games left to play.

As well as Koscielny, Granit Xhaka is also an injury doubt, but the outlook for him is more positive.

"We have some worries for Koscielny he might not be available, he will have a test today," Wenger told reporters in Tuesday's press conference. "We will make the decision after training. Xhaka similar but he looks to have recovered well, news for him is better."

Meanwhile, Lucas Perez is available for the trip after missing out on Sunday with an injury setback.

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City on April 23, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger: 'Xhaka a doubt for Southampton clash'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Laurent Koscielny, Arsene Wenger, Granit Xhaka, Lucas Perez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger shake hands before the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United - as it happened
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe 'not interested in Manchester United move'
 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka celebrates with teammates after opening the scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on May 7, 2017
Result: Arsenal overcome Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium
Wenger rubbishes director of football roleKoscielny doubt for Southampton tripMoyes urges Pickford to stay at SunderlandXhaka not giving up hope of top fourSix PL clubs hold interest in Pickford?
Wenger: 'Xhaka a doubt for Southampton clash'Lucas Perez unhappy with lack of minutesWenger: 'Top four still achievable'Mourinho: 'Arsenal were not the better side'Welbeck hails "really important" win
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 