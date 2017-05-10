Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny could miss Wednesday's Premier League match against Southampton due to injury.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that Laurent Koscielny is a doubt for Wednesday night's match against Southampton at St Mary's.

The defender will undergo tests today to determine if he is fit enough for the trip, which could prove to be vital in the club's bid to reach the top four.

After sealing a 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday, Arsenal put themselves in the hunt for a Champions League spot after previously seeming out of the race.

As it stands, the Gunners are sixth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City with four games left to play.

As well as Koscielny, Granit Xhaka is also an injury doubt, but the outlook for him is more positive.

"We have some worries for Koscielny he might not be available, he will have a test today," Wenger told reporters in Tuesday's press conference. "We will make the decision after training. Xhaka similar but he looks to have recovered well, news for him is better."

Meanwhile, Lucas Perez is available for the trip after missing out on Sunday with an injury setback.