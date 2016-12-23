Danny Welbeck back in Arsenal training

Danny Welbeck celebrates finding the winner during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on February 14, 2016
© Getty Images
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger reveals that injury-hit forward Danny Welbeck will make his return to first-team training on Friday.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, December 23, 2016 at 10:13 UK

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed that injury-hit forward Danny Welbeck will make his return to first-team training on Friday.

The former Manchester United youngster has been on the sidelines with a serious knee problem since May and it was initially thought that he would not return to action until 2017.

However, Welbeck could be available for the Gunners during the festive period after Wenger confirmed that the England international was fit to begin full training with the London club.

"He will return to training today which is very good news. Welbeck will need some time. Today is the first time he joins in with team training so I'm very cautious because you can have setbacks after being out for so long," Wenger told reporters.

Back-to-back Premier League defeats have left Arsenal fourth in the table on 34 points. On Boxing Day, Wenger's side will welcome West Bromwich Albion to the Emirates.

Jose Luis Gaya of Valencia CF reacts during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Valencia CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu ended a 2-2 draw on May 9, 2015
Read Next:
Arsenal 'chasing Valencia left-back'
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Danny Welbeck, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Arsene Wenger backs under-fire Mesut Ozil
 Danny Welbeck celebrates finding the winner during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on February 14, 2016
Danny Welbeck back in Arsenal training
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring his second for West Ham against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Report: Manchester United hoping to land Dimitri Payet ahead of Arsenal
Arsenal hand trial to non-league defenderArsenal 'chasing Valencia left-back'Jenkinson to join West Ham for third time?Parlour: 'Sanchez bigger loss than Ozil'Julian Draxler on brink of PSG move?
Gabriel Paulista bemoans "basic mistakes"Roma 'want permanent Wojciech Szczesny deal'Arsenal 'to make £30m move for Draxler'Griezmann: 'Koscielny speaks to me about Arsenal'Arsenal consider move for Dortmund attacker?
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea17141235112443
2Liverpool17114241202137
3Manchester CityMan City17113336201636
4Arsenal17104338191934
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd178632417730
7Southampton176651716124
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom176562321223
9Everton176562121023
10Bournemouth176382328-521
11Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
12Watford176382129-821
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham175481931-1219
14Middlesbrough174671619-318
15Leicester CityLeicester174582329-617
16Burnley1752101628-1217
17Crystal Palace1743102832-415
18Sunderland1742111528-1314
19Swansea CitySwansea1733112037-1712
20Hull City1733111436-2212
> Full Version