Danny Welbeck back in Arsenal training

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed that injury-hit forward Danny Welbeck will make his return to first-team training on Friday.

The former Manchester United youngster has been on the sidelines with a serious knee problem since May and it was initially thought that he would not return to action until 2017.

However, Welbeck could be available for the Gunners during the festive period after Wenger confirmed that the England international was fit to begin full training with the London club.

"He will return to training today which is very good news. Welbeck will need some time. Today is the first time he joins in with team training so I'm very cautious because you can have setbacks after being out for so long," Wenger told reporters.

Back-to-back Premier League defeats have left Arsenal fourth in the table on 34 points. On Boxing Day, Wenger's side will welcome West Bromwich Albion to the Emirates.