Apr 23, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Man CityManchester City
 

Arsene Wenger: 'I expect Arsenal to reach FA Cup final'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsene Wenger wants Arsenal to "show how much we are ready to fight" in a bid to defeat Manchester City in the last four of the FA Cup and reach the final.
Arsene Wenger has made clear his intention of guiding Arsenal to the FA Cup final and "show how much we are ready to fight".

The Gunners have endured a difficult season in which they suffered Champions League humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich and appear likely to miss out on the Premier League's top four.

However, they remain in the hunt for the FA Cup, contesting Sunday's semi-final at Wembley against Manchester City.

"What I expect when you go to the semi-final is go to the final," Wenger told BBC Sport on Thursday. "It's a special experience at Wembley. You are focused and highly motivated.

"We are not at the maximum at our confidence. This is a good opportunity to show how much we are ready to fight and go to the final. This is our only chance of a trophy."

Arsenal share the record of most FA Cups won with Manchester United, with 12 triumphs.

Jack Wilshere sits injured during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
