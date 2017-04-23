Apr 23, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Man CityManchester City
 

Arsene Wenger: 'FA Cup semi-final result will not affect my future'

Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists that the result in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final with Manchester City will not have an impact on whether he stays at the club.
Last Updated: Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 17:03 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that the result of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City will have no bearing on whether or not he stays at the club.

The 67-year-old has still not made an announcement regarding his future despite calls for him to step down from his role reaching unprecedented levels during a recent poor run of form.

The FA Cup is now Arsenal's only realistic prospect of silverware this season, but Wenger stressed that his decision will not be affected by whether or not his side make it through to the final.

"It doesn't play any part in that. The FA Cup is a very important game for me because it's the next game and because it's an opportunity, as I just told you, to win a trophy this season. So of course we are all fully focused on that. My future is Sunday," he told reporters.

"What I expect when you go into a semi-final is to go to the final. I think somebody told me that I had played 10 semi-finals in the FA Cup, so that means it's a great experience and it's always something special. I remember my first one, we just spoke about it, when we played at Villa Park against Wolves. That's the day when I realised how big the club is, how much it means to our supporters.

"It is a special experience and, for us, I think we are focused, highly motivated. Maybe not at the maximum of our confidence because we had recently some disappointing results, but that is a good opportunity to show we are ready for a fight and how much we want to go to the final. Because it's maybe our only opportunity to get a trophy this season.

"You don't think about [prioritising the FA Cup over the Premier League] because we don't have to make a choice. We are not in a position where you can make a choice, do we choose this or do we choose that? The next game is the semi-final of the FA Cup, so we have to give absolutely everything to go to the final."

Arsenal have won the FA Cup in two of the past three seasons.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
