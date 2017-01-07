Jan 7, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Deepdale
PrestonPreston North End
vs.
Arsenal

Arsene Wenger: FA Cup "a big priority" for Arsenal this season

Arsene Wenger manager of Arsenal lifts the trophy in celebration alongside Lukas Podolski, Mikel Arteta and Thomas Vermaelen after the FA Cup with Budweiser Final match between Arsenal and Hull City at Wembley Stadium on May 17, 2014
© Getty Images
Arsene Wenger believes that winning the FA Cup is still a major achievement for top-flight teams, as he prepares his side for their third-round tie against Preston.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 at 17:00 UK

Arsene Wenger has admitted that winning the FA Cup this season remains "a big priority" for Arsenal and hinted that he will name a full-strength team at Deepdale.

Many believe that the English domestic cup competition has been devalued in recent years due to managers naming under-strength sides, instead focusing attention on the Premier League due to the increased prize money on offer.

Wenger intends to buck the trend for Saturday's third-round tie against Preston North End, however, as the Gunners go in search of a third FA Cup success in the past four seasons.

"It is a big priority for us," he told reporters. "We have shown historically that we care about it, and it is a massive competition for everybody. To win the FA Cup is always a target each year.

"We know as well that after a congested Christmas period that the third round is always a tricky game and that is why I believe it is a mental challenge for the Premier League teams to prepare well and not have a bad surprise - especially when you go to a Championship team, it is always difficult.

"It's a special occasion, a special trophy and in every single country, everybody dies to win the cup. I believe it's still the same in England. Maybe in the past it was even more important because the European Cup wasn't as important, but it's a special occasion for me."

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes have wobbled over the past month, having lost two and drawn one of their last five games to slip out of the top four altogether.

Shakhtar Donetsk's Brazilian midfielder Alex Teixeira (L) vies with Porto's forward Ricardo Pereira during the UEFA Champions League Group H football match on Decemnber 10, 2014
Read Next:
Arsenal considering bid for Porto defender?
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger manager of Arsenal lifts the trophy in celebration alongside Lukas Podolski, Mikel Arteta and Thomas Vermaelen after the FA Cup with Budweiser Final match between Arsenal and Hull City at Wembley Stadium on May 17, 2014
Arsene Wenger: FA Cup "a big priority" for Arsenal this season
 Arsenal's Francis Coquelin sits injured on September 24, 2016
Arsenal's Francis Coquelin out for three to four weeks with hamstring injury
 Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez grimaces during the Premier League defeat to West Bromwich Albion on November 21, 2015
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez meltdown is normal'
Everton training ground naming rights soldArsenal owner 'invests £85m in vineyard'Mahrez named African Footballer of the YearArsenal to launch Andrea Belotti bid?Bramall "gobsmacked" at training with Arsenal
Arsene Wenger questions Chelsea's resolveArsenal considering bid for Porto defender?Ozil to be assessed following two-week illnessRangers 'determined to land Arsenal midfielder'Wenger sweating over Coquelin injury
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version