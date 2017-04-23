Aaron Ramsey hopes to end the season on a high by overcoming "dangerous" Manchester City this weekend and progressing through to a third FA Cup final in four years.

Aaron Ramsey has urged his Arsenal teammates to stand up and be counted at Wembley this weekend in order to end the club's "difficult season" on a high.

The Gunners face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup in a make-or-break clash, attempting to keep their campaign alive with a top-four league finish looking unlikely.

Not since 1995-96 have Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League, but Ramsey believes that overcoming a difficult Man City side on Sunday will go a long way to accounting for that domestic shortfall.

"This is massive for us," he is quoted as saying by the London Evening Standard. "It's going to be important for us to finish the season strongly and hopefully have a final to look forward to. It has been a quite difficult season.

"There are a lot of things being said at the moment but we have to stand up for ourselves and get back on track as quickly as possible. There's still a lot at stake and it's important now to put ourselves right. City have got a world-class manager, who has proven how good he is and they have a lot of exceptional players who can produce something out of nothing.

"They're a very dangerous team. You've seen on some occasions the quality football that they've played. We'll have to be wary; they have great players who are very experienced and hungry and we'll have to match that."

Arsenal, seeking a record 13th triumph in the FA Cup, trail opponents City by seven points in the Premier League with a game in hand to play.