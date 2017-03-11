Mar 11, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Aaron Ramsey delighted to help Arsenal return to Wembley

Aaron Ramsey in action for Arsenal during the Community Shield on August 10, 2014
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is delighted to have secured another trip to Wembley as his side saw off Lincoln City 5-0 to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has expressed his delight with securing another trip to Wembley as his side saw off Lincoln City to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

The 26-year-old rounded off the scoring in the Gunners' 5-0 win over the non-league Imps on Saturday, netting just his second goal of the season to add to a third-round strike at Preston North End.

Arsenal will be back at Wembley for next month's semi-final as they chase a third FA Cup win in four years and Ramsey, who scored the winner against Hull City in the 2014 final, told Sky Sports News: "Of course it's a big boost.

"We're disappointed to be out of the Champions League but I love this competition. I'm delighted to be going back to Wembley and hopefully we can have something to look forward to and can get back to the final. We're just delighted that we've got another trip to Wembley.

"Full credit to Lincoln. They've had an absolutely amazing FA Cup run. They showed that in the first half, they were difficult to break down - very well-organised - and it's no surprise that they're top of their league."

Arsenal are hoping to win a record 13th FA Cup this season.

