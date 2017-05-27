May 27, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Chelsea
 

Aaron Ramsey: 'Arsenal must get right in Eden Hazard's face'

Aaron Ramsey and Eden Hazard tussle during the game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 19, 2015
© Getty Images
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey believes that lessons can be learned from his side's 3-1 defeat to Chelsea in February, picking out Eden Hazard as a particular threat.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 at 21:44 UK

Aaron Ramsey has warned his Arsenal teammates that they cannot afford to give Chelsea forward Eden Hazard a moment's peace during this weekend's FA Cup final.

The Belgium international was again one of the main men for the Blues in their latest Premier League title triumph, playing a direct part in 21 goals.

One of his strikes came in a man-of-the-match display against Arsenal in the 3-1 league win on February 2, but Ramsey insists that lessons can be learned from that day as his side attempt to end a disappointing season on a high at Wembley Stadium.

"I think the way we started the home game in the first half was very good," he told the club's official website. "We were very quick, we counter-attacked well, closed them down, got about them.

"It was a different game away and we perhaps let individuals have a bit too much space. Hazard went on a bit of a run and put the ball in the net. We can't let that happen again, we have to be right in his face and stop that at source.

"We'll have a chat with some of the staff for what is expected of us. We'll all be ready and tuned in to what we've got to do to stop that."

Arsenal have claimed two wins in their last five meetings with Chelsea, including in the 2015 Community Shield at Wembley.

David Ospina makes a save during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Read Next:
Ospina to get nod over Cech at Wembley?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Aaron Ramsey, Eden Hazard, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Arsene Wenger: Stadium move "most difficult period of my life"
 Aaron Ramsey and Eden Hazard tussle during the game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 19, 2015
Aaron Ramsey: 'Arsenal must get right in Eden Hazard's face'
 David Ospina makes a save during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
David Ospina to get nod over Petr Cech for FA Cup final?
Agent: 'Depor first option for Perez'Preview: Arsenal vs. ChelseaConte: 'I think Wenger will stay at Arsenal'Oxlade-Chamberlain 'studying Dani Alves'Willian warns Arsenal to beware Costa
Moses: 'No plan to stop Alexis Sanchez'Newcastle join race for William Carvalho?Cahill: Cup final "difficult" after tragedyGibbs 'adds to Arsenal injury worries'Barca 'to push ahead with Bellerin chase'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Antonio Conte wants to remain at Chelsea for the long term
 Thibaut Courtois pulls off a fingertip save during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Thibaut Courtois aims to go down in Chelsea history
 Aaron Ramsey and Eden Hazard tussle during the game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 19, 2015
Aaron Ramsey: 'Arsenal must get right in Eden Hazard's face'
Luiz: 'I took big risk returning to Chelsea'Preview: Arsenal vs. ChelseaConte: 'Desire most important in FA Cup final'Conte: 'John Terry will be on the bench'Conte: 'I think Wenger will stay at Arsenal'
Newcastle, Brighton 'in Abraham battle'Willian warns Arsenal to beware CostaMoses: 'No plan to stop Alexis Sanchez'Fernando Llorente reveals Chelsea talksWillian: 'I am very happy at Chelsea'
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 