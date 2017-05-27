Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey believes that lessons can be learned from his side's 3-1 defeat to Chelsea in February, picking out Eden Hazard as a particular threat.

Aaron Ramsey has warned his Arsenal teammates that they cannot afford to give Chelsea forward Eden Hazard a moment's peace during this weekend's FA Cup final.

The Belgium international was again one of the main men for the Blues in their latest Premier League title triumph, playing a direct part in 21 goals.

One of his strikes came in a man-of-the-match display against Arsenal in the 3-1 league win on February 2, but Ramsey insists that lessons can be learned from that day as his side attempt to end a disappointing season on a high at Wembley Stadium.

"I think the way we started the home game in the first half was very good," he told the club's official website. "We were very quick, we counter-attacked well, closed them down, got about them.

"It was a different game away and we perhaps let individuals have a bit too much space. Hazard went on a bit of a run and put the ball in the net. We can't let that happen again, we have to be right in his face and stop that at source.

"We'll have a chat with some of the staff for what is expected of us. We'll all be ready and tuned in to what we've got to do to stop that."

Arsenal have claimed two wins in their last five meetings with Chelsea, including in the 2015 Community Shield at Wembley.