Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte predicts that Arsene Wenger will remain at Arsenal past the end of this season.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has said that Arsene Wenger should be regarded as one of the "best managers in history".

Wenger and Arsenal head into Saturday's FA Cup final yet to announce whether they will remain in partnership for another season, with the Frenchman still to pen a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Supporters are split on whether the long-serving Gunners boss should remain in North London, but opposite number Conte has backed Wenger to stay in the dugout for at least another 12 months.

The 47-year-old told reporters: "I don't trust that tomorrow will be the last game for Arsene. Only this year Arsenal missed out on the Champions League. For 19 years they played in this competition and this shows his work.

"When you stay for a long time for sure he is a good manager. We must consider him to be one of the best managers in history."

Wenger is looking to win his third FA Cup in four years, while Conte is hoping to achieve the domestic double.