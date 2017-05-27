May 27, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Chelsea
 

Antonio Conte: 'I think Arsene Wenger will stay at Arsenal'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte predicts that Arsene Wenger will remain at Arsenal past the end of this season.
Friday, May 26, 2017 at 15:17 UK

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has said that Arsene Wenger should be regarded as one of the "best managers in history".

Wenger and Arsenal head into Saturday's FA Cup final yet to announce whether they will remain in partnership for another season, with the Frenchman still to pen a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Supporters are split on whether the long-serving Gunners boss should remain in North London, but opposite number Conte has backed Wenger to stay in the dugout for at least another 12 months.

The 47-year-old told reporters: "I don't trust that tomorrow will be the last game for Arsene. Only this year Arsenal missed out on the Champions League. For 19 years they played in this competition and this shows his work.

"When you stay for a long time for sure he is a good manager. We must consider him to be one of the best managers in history."

Wenger is looking to win his third FA Cup in four years, while Conte is hoping to achieve the domestic double.

Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 