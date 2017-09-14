Live Commentary: Arsenal 3-1 FC Koln - as it happened

Arsenal recovered from an early setback to start their Europa League Group H campaign with a 3-1 win over FC Koln.
Kickoff in North London was delayed by an hour due to safety concerns caused by Koln's 20,000 travelling fans.
The army of Germans had the Emirates rocking on 10 minutes when Jhon Cordoba punished David Ospina's scuffed clearance with a skilful finish from 40 yards.
But Arsenal recovered through second-half goals from Sead Kolasinac, Alexis Sanchez and Hector Bellerin.
Relive how the action, eventually, unfolded, with Sports Mole's minute-by-minute updates.
Subs: Macey, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Reine-Adelaide, Nelson, Wilshere, Akpom
Subs: Kessler, Sorensen, Risse, Jojic, Osako, Guirassy, J. Horn
The kick-off of #AFCvCOL has been delayed by an hour in the interests of crowd safety— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 14, 2017
20,000 FC Koln fans have travelled to London for their game at the Emirates & they're taking over...😅 (@emandagoonn) pic.twitter.com/lzoD0VsBSq— The Away Fans Videos (@TheAwayFansVids) September 14, 2017
- Talks taking place between clubs and UEFA to decide whether the game goes ahead
- Concern over the number of away fans who've arrived without tickets. Estimated 20,000 Koln fans have travelled, despite a 2,900 ticket allocation
- Koln supporters may have obtained tickets for Arsenal allocated areas
- Police have dealt with 'minor scuffles' inside the Emirates Stadium
SCENES: @FCKoeln fans invade The Emirates as they force entry into the home end. 😳💥— SPORF (@Sporf) September 14, 2017
(🎥 @PED7)
pic.twitter.com/lF0g0SICz9
Pretty much everyone you see in this pic are Cologne fans - All those in the Arsenal end. They are everywhere. pic.twitter.com/5ca4X2S8Nt— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) September 14, 2017
Bridge to Drayton Park blocked. Guards around Emirates say discussions between Uefa & clubs whether game goes ahead pic.twitter.com/ANNd2wJ1If— Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) September 14, 2017
BREAKING Arsenal say that the situation is under control and that the game will kick-off at 9.05pm— Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) September 14, 2017
Fc koln fans fighting with arsenal fans and stewards #arsenal #Emirates pic.twitter.com/ilRUJ1KWKG— Ashley Smith (@Ash9423) September 14, 2017