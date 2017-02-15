Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger acknowledges that his side face a "massive challenge" against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

Wenger takes the Gunners to Germany for the first leg of their last-16 tie in the Champions League, with the reverse fixture taking place at the Emirates Stadium next month.

However, Wenger has said that playing at home in the second leg will only become a factor providing that his side earn a positive result on Wednesday night.

The Frenchman told reporters: "It will be important, but on the condition we have a good performance tomorrow night.

"This is a massive challenge, but I think we are capable to deal with it."

Arsenal have not progressed through to the quarter-finals of the competition since 2010.