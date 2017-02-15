Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
vs.
Arsenal

Arturo Vidal: 'Bayern Munich will be at their best against Arsenal'

Arturo Vidal celebrates scoring during the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Benfica on April 5, 2016
Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal claims that his side will 'show their true face' in Wednesday's Champions League meeting with Arsenal at the Allianz Arena.
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 13:40 UK

Arturo Vidal is confident that Bayern Munich will be given the chance to play their best football when welcoming Arsenal to the Allianz Arena this week.

The German giants have opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga after dropping just two points in their last nine outings.

Bayern have not quite hit the levels set under former boss Pep Guardiola, though, requiring two late goals to see off FC Ingolstadt 04 at the weekend, a week on from being held by Schalke 04.

However, Vidal believes that Arsenal's willingness to play an expansive game in the first leg of their last-16 tie will play nicely into his side's hands in the latest Champions League tussle between the two teams.

"Here in Germany, all teams set out to defend when they are playing Bayern," he told TZ. "In the Champions League, all teams are trying to play football.

"I hope Arsenal will play like they have been playing all season in England and want to play football against us. Teams have to show what they are made of in Europe. That is why Bayern will show its true face in the Champions League."

Arsenal head into the game on the back of one win and two defeats in their last three league outings, with that victory coming last time out against Hull City.

Arturo Vidal celebrates scoring during the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Benfica on April 5, 2016
Arturo Vidal celebrates scoring during the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Benfica on April 5, 2016
Arturo Vidal: 'Bayern Munich will be at their best against Arsenal'
> Arsenal Homepage
Arturo Vidal celebrates scoring during the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Benfica on April 5, 2016
Arturo Vidal: 'Bayern Munich will be at their best against Arsenal'
> Bayern Munich Homepage


