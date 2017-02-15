Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain insists that history does not play a part when it comes to Arsenal's meeting with Bayern Munich, having lost four of the last six encounters.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has targeted victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League next week to prove Arsenal's doubters wrong.

The Gunners' hopes of Premier League success appear to be over after falling 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea, while many have already written them off in Europe prior to their double-header with Bayern.

Arsenal have failed to make it beyond the last-16 stage of the competition in each of the past six seasons, and they have also suffered defeat to the Bundesliga champions in four of their last six meetings - including a 5-1 thrashing at the Allianz Arena last season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is not concerned about past results in this fixture, though, claiming that his side now have a "massive opportunity" to lift some weight off their shoulders when they travel to Germany.

"You don't look into history too much," Goal.com quotes him as saying. "It is just two games against a very good side. But we are also a very good side. We have to make sure we play well on the day because we are going to have to if we are going to beat Bayern Munich. It is as simple as that.

"If you're going to win the Champions League you are going to have to beat Bayern Munich. We have had a lot of experiences against them in the competition. It is a massive opportunity for us to go far in the Champions League. We know that we can change some of the negative feelings around because of what's going on in the Premier League at the moment.

"You are going to have to beat Bayern and the other best teams in Europe to win the competition. So I don't know if you can get an easy game at this stage. You just have to take what you have got, take it in your stride and go for it."

Oxlade-Chamberlain has featured five times for Arsenal in the Champions League so far this season, scoring his only goal in the 6-0 thrashing of Ludogorets Razgrad at the Emirates Stadium.

