Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi insists that his team can overcome Bayern Munich in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi has insisted that his team have the credentials to overcome Bayern Munich in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

Bayern have knocked Arsenal out at this stage of the European Cup on three previous occasions, while the German giants recorded a 5-1 victory when the pair last met at the Allianz Arena in November 2015.

The Gunners will travel to Germany on Wednesday night for the first leg of their last-16 tie as the underdogs, but Mustafi is confident that his team stand a chance if they perform to their maximum.

"It's the first time for me, but I know that Bayern have regularly knocked out Arsenal in recent years. We know that Bayern will be a difficult game, but we also know that if we play to our potential we can beat Bayern," Mustafi told Sky Sports News.

"Of course, Bayern is a massive team to face, but we now all about this from Premier League games against teams like Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

"These are always big clubs with hugely talented players and games between two evenly-matched sides. The small details decide whether you win or lose."

The second leg of the knockout tie will take place at the Emirates Stadium on March 7.