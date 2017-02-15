Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
vs.
Arsenal

Shkodran Mustafi: 'Arsenal can beat Bayern Munich'

Shkodran Mustafi in action for Arsenal on September 10, 2016
Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi insists that his team can overcome Bayern Munich in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi has insisted that his team have the credentials to overcome Bayern Munich in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

Bayern have knocked Arsenal out at this stage of the European Cup on three previous occasions, while the German giants recorded a 5-1 victory when the pair last met at the Allianz Arena in November 2015.

The Gunners will travel to Germany on Wednesday night for the first leg of their last-16 tie as the underdogs, but Mustafi is confident that his team stand a chance if they perform to their maximum.

"It's the first time for me, but I know that Bayern have regularly knocked out Arsenal in recent years. We know that Bayern will be a difficult game, but we also know that if we play to our potential we can beat Bayern," Mustafi told Sky Sports News.

"Of course, Bayern is a massive team to face, but we now all about this from Premier League games against teams like Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

"These are always big clubs with hugely talented players and games between two evenly-matched sides. The small details decide whether you win or lose."

The second leg of the knockout tie will take place at the Emirates Stadium on March 7.

Bayern Munich's Dutch midfielder Arjen Robben celebrates scoring during the German first division football Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Cologne on October 24, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version