Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has urged the club to stick together in the wake of their 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

The Gunners were well beaten at the hands of the German champions in the first leg of their Champions League knockout tie, putting them on course for yet another last-16 exit from the competition.

The main damage was done in a 10-minute spell during the second half, when Bayern scored three goals in quick succession, and Koscielny admitted that it was not good enough from his side.

"I don't know [what went wrong] either. I think the first half was good - we were deep, like you need to be, and tried not to give them space or opportunities to score," he told Arsenal TV.

"It being 1-1 at half time was good for us but after we conceded the second goal, I think we needed to stay more compact because we have a second leg at home, when you can win.

"You need to stay together, defend together with all 11 players and keep this. Tonight we didn't. Bayern played very well - they have some top-class players who can make the difference up front."

Arsenal have been eliminated in the first knockout round of the Champions League in each of the past six seasons.