European football governing body UEFA has charged Arsenal for a "field invasion" during Tuesday's 5-1 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

The punishment is understood to be in reference to a home supporter running on to the Emirates Stadium pitch late on in the last-16 second-leg tie.

Bayern have themselves been punished by UEFA, meanwhile, due to the "throwing of objects" in the opening stages of the one-sided affair in protest at ticket prices.

Supporters of the German outfit launched toilet paper on the pitch as part of their personal demonstration, while also holding up a number of banners in the away section.

Bayern's 5-1 win on the night sealed a 10-2 aggregate victory - the heaviest defeat suffered by Arsenal over two legs on the continent in their history.