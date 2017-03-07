Mar 7, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
1-5
Bayern Munich
Walcott (20')
Walcott (39'), Oxlade-Chamberlain (61'), Xhaka (78')
Koscielny (54')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Lewandowski (55' pen.), Robben (68'), Costa (78'), Vidal (80', 85')
Alaba (39'), Martinez (45')

Arsenal, Bayern Munich charged by UEFA for fan beahviour

A general view during the UEFA Champions League last 16 round match between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven at The Emirates Stadium on March 7, 2007
© Getty Images
Arsenal are charged by UEFA for a "field invasion" during their meeting with Bayern Munich, while the German outfit could be fined for throwing objects on the pitch.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 19:56 UK

European football governing body UEFA has charged Arsenal for a "field invasion" during Tuesday's 5-1 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

The punishment is understood to be in reference to a home supporter running on to the Emirates Stadium pitch late on in the last-16 second-leg tie.

Bayern have themselves been punished by UEFA, meanwhile, due to the "throwing of objects" in the opening stages of the one-sided affair in protest at ticket prices.

Supporters of the German outfit launched toilet paper on the pitch as part of their personal demonstration, while also holding up a number of banners in the away section.

Bayern's 5-1 win on the night sealed a 10-2 aggregate victory - the heaviest defeat suffered by Arsenal over two legs on the continent in their history.

Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
