Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has claimed that Arsenal are a serious danger to the German club's Champions League hopes this season.

The two clubs will go head to head in the last-16 stage, with the first leg being held at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night and the return fixture at the Emirates on March 7.

Arsenal and Bayern have played one another six times in the past four years, with the Bundesliga giants winning three, the Gunners winning two and the other ending in a draw.

The North London outfit have dropped out of the Premier League title race as they reside 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea, but Robben has suggested that this is the best Arsenal side that Bayern have faced in a few years.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the Dutchman said: "I think they have improved again compared to last year and, of course, we have faced them over the last few years and have always won or went through to the next round. But I think this is maybe going to be the most difficult one because of their status at the moment.

"Their level has risen again. They are a threat to everybody who is in the Champions League, they can make it difficult for everyone. We are confident, of course, but it's going to be a 50/50 one."

Bayern currently have a seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga and are unbeaten in their last nine league matches.