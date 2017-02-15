Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
vs.
Arsenal

Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben: 'Arsenal pose real threat in Champions League'

Bayern Munich's Dutch midfielder Arjen Robben celebrates scoring during the German first division football Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Cologne on October 24, 2015
© Getty Images
Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben believes that Arsenal pose a big danger ahead of their last-16 Champions League tie.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 13:12 UK

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has claimed that Arsenal are a serious danger to the German club's Champions League hopes this season.

The two clubs will go head to head in the last-16 stage, with the first leg being held at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night and the return fixture at the Emirates on March 7.

Arsenal and Bayern have played one another six times in the past four years, with the Bundesliga giants winning three, the Gunners winning two and the other ending in a draw.

The North London outfit have dropped out of the Premier League title race as they reside 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea, but Robben has suggested that this is the best Arsenal side that Bayern have faced in a few years.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the Dutchman said: "I think they have improved again compared to last year and, of course, we have faced them over the last few years and have always won or went through to the next round. But I think this is maybe going to be the most difficult one because of their status at the moment.

"Their level has risen again. They are a threat to everybody who is in the Champions League, they can make it difficult for everyone. We are confident, of course, but it's going to be a 50/50 one."

Bayern currently have a seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga and are unbeaten in their last nine league matches.

Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso waits ahead the training of the German first division Bundesliga team FC Bayern Munich at the team club area in Munich, southern Germany, on July 7, 2015
 David Ospina makes a save during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Arsene Wenger 'to select David Ospina over Petr Cech for Bayern Munich showdown'
 Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Mesut Ozil currently lacking confidence'
 Arsene Wenger reacts during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Preview: Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal
 Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso waits ahead the training of the German first division Bundesliga team FC Bayern Munich at the team club area in Munich, southern Germany, on July 7, 2015
Xabi Alonso doubtful for Arsenal match after limping out of training
